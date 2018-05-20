BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 42 163 48 60 .368 MMachado Bal 45 173 26 60 .347 JMartinez Bos 44 171 29 58 .339 Simmons LAA 43 160 26 54 .338 Brantley Cle 34 138 20 46 .333 Lowrie Oak 45 177 20 58 .328 Castellanos Det 41 161 22 51 .317 MSmith TB 39 124 15 39 .315 Altuve Hou 47 189 24 59 .312 Segura Sea 43 183 30 57 .311 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34; GSanchez, New York, 33; Betts, Boston, 32; 4 tied at 31.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.