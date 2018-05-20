Abubakar's late goal gives Crew 1-0 win over Revolution

New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell, left, knocks the ball away from Columbus Crew defender Milton Valenzuela, right, during the second hal
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) attempts to block a corner kick as Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abubakar, top left, tries to head t
Columbus Crew midfielder Niko Hansen, right, runs past the defense of New England Revolution defender Jaliol Anibaba, left, during the first half of a
Columbus Crew midfielder Artur (7) celebrates a goal by defender Lalas Abubakar (17) during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New Engl
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen knocks a cross attempt away from the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New England R
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner makes a save on a shot by Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes during the second half of an MLS soccer gam
New England Revolution midfielder Luis Caicedo (27) fouls Columbus Crew midfielder Federico Higuain, bottom, during the first half of an MLS soccer ga
New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (2) and Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes (11) battle or possession of the ball during the first half
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lalas Abubakar scored in the 85th minute to give the Columbus Crew their third straight victory, 1-0 over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.
Abubakar headed home Federico Higuain's corner, overwhelming goalkeeper Matt Turner, who got his hands on the shot, for his first goal of the season.
Zack Steffen had six saves for his sixth shutout of the season for the Crew (7-3-3).
The Revolution dropped to 5-4-2.