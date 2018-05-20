  1. Home
2018/05/20 07:40
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 41 159 47 59 .371
MMachado Bal 44 170 26 59 .347
JMartinez Bos 43 168 29 58 .345
Simmons LAA 43 160 26 54 .338
Brantley Cle 34 138 20 46 .333
Lowrie Oak 45 177 20 58 .328
Castellanos Det 41 161 22 51 .317
MSmith TB 39 124 15 39 .315
Altuve Hou 47 189 24 59 .312
Segura Sea 43 183 30 57 .311
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34; Correa, Houston, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 31.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Severino, New York, 6-1; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.