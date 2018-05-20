|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|42
|156
|24
|55
|.353
|Markakis Atl
|43
|172
|30
|59
|.343
|Gennett Cin
|44
|167
|21
|55
|.329
|Arenado Col
|41
|152
|24
|49
|.322
|Pham StL
|39
|137
|35
|44
|.321
|FFreeman Atl
|43
|160
|30
|51
|.319
|Dickerson Pit
|40
|157
|22
|50
|.318
|Martinez StL
|41
|156
|17
|49
|.314
|Cabrera NYM
|39
|154
|24
|48
|.312
|Bryant ChC
|38
|148
|28
|46
|.311
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 37; Story, Colorado, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; OHerrera, Philadelphia, 30; 4 tied at 29.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 5-3; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; deGrom, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.