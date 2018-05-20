  1. Home
2018/05/20 07:28
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 42 156 24 55 .353
Markakis Atl 43 172 30 59 .343
Gennett Cin 44 167 21 55 .329
Arenado Col 41 152 24 49 .322
Pham StL 39 137 35 44 .321
FFreeman Atl 43 160 30 51 .319
Dickerson Pit 40 157 22 50 .318
Martinez StL 41 156 17 49 .314
Cabrera NYM 39 154 24 48 .312
Bryant ChC 38 148 28 46 .311
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 37; Story, Colorado, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; OHerrera, Philadelphia, 30; 4 tied at 29.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 5-3; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; deGrom, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.