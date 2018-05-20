NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Monster Energy Open Results

Saturday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 50 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (2) Erik Jones, Toyota, 50, 0, 0.

3. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

4. (5) Paul Menard, Ford, 50, 0, 0.

5. (11) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

6. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 50, 0, 0.

7. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

8. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

9. (10) David Ragan, Ford, 50, 0, 0.

10. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 50, 0, 0.

11. (8) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

12. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 50, 0, 0.

13. (17) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

14. (18) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 50, 0, 0.

15. (15) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

16. (19) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

17. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

18. (21) Timmy Hill, Ford, 50, 0, 0.

19. (20) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 50, 0, 0.

20. (7) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, garage, 40, 0, 0.

21. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, garage, 20, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 161.075 mph.

Time of Race: 0 hours, 45 minutes, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.327 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 2 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 1-11; A.Bowman 12-20; D.Suarez 21-32; C.Elliott 33-34; D.Suarez 35-40; D.Wallace 41-47; C.Elliott 48; A.Allmendinger 49-50

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Suarez, 2 times for 16 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 10 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Wallace, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 1 lap; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: .

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Almirola, 342; 2. E.Jones, 285; 3. A.Bowman, 271; 4. C.Elliott, 266; 5. P.Menard, 240; 6. W.Byron, 229; 7. D.Suarez, 223; 8. D.Wallace, 207; 9. A.Allmendinger, 200; 10. D.Ragan, 191; 11. C.Buescher, 176; 12. M.McDowell, 158; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 153; 14. T.Dillon, 148; 15. G.Gaulding, 84; 16. L.Cassill, 55.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.