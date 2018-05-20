Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 000 050—5 10 1 Toronto 000 040 000—4 6 2

Manaea, Pagan (6), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy, Phegley; Gaviglio, Oh (6), Axford (8), Clippard (8), McGuire (9) and Martin. W_Pagan 1-0. L_Clippard 4-1. Sv_Treinen (10). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (4). Toronto, Urshela (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 001 001 020 00—4 12 1 Cincinnati 100 102 000 01—5 8 0

(11 innings)

Hendricks, Rosario (6), Edwards (8), Strop (9), Duensing (10), Cishek (10), Wilson (11) and Caratini; Castillo, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Iglesias (8), Peralta (9), Floro (10) and Barnhart. W_Floro 1-0. L_Wilson 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Happ (6).

___

Los Angeles 100 011 010—4 7 0 Washington 001 000 000—1 6 1

Stripling, Chargois (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Roark, Gott (8), Torres (9) and Kieboom. W_Stripling 1-1. L_Roark 2-4. Sv_Jansen (7).

___

Philadelphia 102 020 020—7 7 2 St. Louis 000 311 100—6 7 2

Eflin, Garcia (5), Hunter (7), Dominguez (8) and Knapp, Alfaro; Gant, Cecil (5), Tuivailala (6), Hicks (7), Holland (8), Norris (8) and Baron. W_Hunter 1-0. L_Holland 0-2. Sv_Dominguez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (7). St. Louis, O'Neill (1).

___

Colorado 110 110 000—4 9 0 San Francisco 013 122 00x—9 17 1

Gray, Rusin (4), Pounders (6) and Wolters; Stratton, Smith (6), Johnson (7), Dyson (8), Watson (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 5-3. L_Gray 4-6. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (4).