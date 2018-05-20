Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|050—5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|040
|000—4
|6
|2
Manaea, Pagan (6), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy, Phegley; Gaviglio, Oh (6), Axford (8), Clippard (8), McGuire (9) and Martin. W_Pagan 1-0. L_Clippard 4-1. Sv_Treinen (10). HRs_Oakland, Pinder (4). Toronto, Urshela (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|001
|020
|00—4
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|100
|102
|000
|01—5
|8
|0
Hendricks, Rosario (6), Edwards (8), Strop (9), Duensing (10), Cishek (10), Wilson (11) and Caratini; Castillo, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Iglesias (8), Peralta (9), Floro (10) and Barnhart. W_Floro 1-0. L_Wilson 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Happ (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|011
|010—4
|7
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
Stripling, Chargois (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Roark, Gott (8), Torres (9) and Kieboom. W_Stripling 1-1. L_Roark 2-4. Sv_Jansen (7).
___
|Philadelphia
|102
|020
|020—7
|7
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|311
|100—6
|7
|2
Eflin, Garcia (5), Hunter (7), Dominguez (8) and Knapp, Alfaro; Gant, Cecil (5), Tuivailala (6), Hicks (7), Holland (8), Norris (8) and Baron. W_Hunter 1-0. L_Holland 0-2. Sv_Dominguez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (7). St. Louis, O'Neill (1).
___
|Colorado
|110
|110
|000—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|013
|122
|00x—9
|17
|1
Gray, Rusin (4), Pounders (6) and Wolters; Stratton, Smith (6), Johnson (7), Dyson (8), Watson (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 5-3. L_Gray 4-6. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (4).