BC-BBN--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press NATIONAL LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. OHerrera Phi 42 156 24 55 .353 Markakis Atl 43 172 30 59 .343 Gennett Cin 44 167 21 55 .329 Arenado Col 40 148 24 48 .324 Pham StL 39 137 35 44 .321 FFreeman Atl 43 160 30 51 .319 Dickerson Pit 40 157 22 50 .318 Martinez StL 41 156 17 49 .314 Cabrera NYM 39 154 24 48 .312 Bryant ChC 38 148 28 46 .311 Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 37; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Harper, Washington, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; OHerrera, Philadelphia, 30; 4 tied at 29.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 5-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; deGrom, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.