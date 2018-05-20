  1. Home
Monaco, Lyon qualify for Champions League from Ligue 1

By  Associated Press
2018/05/20 05:08

PARIS (AP) — Memphis Depay scored a hat trick as Lyon came from behind to beat Nice 3-2 and qualify for the Champions League at the expense of Marseille in the French league on Saturday.

Lyon, which had a one-point lead over Marseille ahead of the last round, kept its lead intact and finished in third place behind Paris Saint-Germain and deposed champion Monaco.

The first three teams in the French league qualified for the Champions League.

"Lots of joy tonight, everybody was very focused and motivated," Lyon forward Nabil Fekir said. "It caps an exceptional season."

Alassane Plea scored Nice's goals.

After losing the Europa League final to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Marseille missed out on the Champions League for the second time despite beating Amiens 2-1.

"We had a superb season but our efforts did not pay off," Marseille striker Florian Thauvin said.

Monaco won at Troyes 3-0 and finished runner-up, 13 points behind PSG, which drew at Caen 0-0. The goalless draw guaranteed Caen stayed in the topflight while Troyes was demoted to the second division.