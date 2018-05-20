BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 41 159 47 59 .371 MMachado Bal 44 170 26 59 .347 JMartinez Bos 43 168 29 58 .345 Simmons LAA 43 160 26 54 .338 Brantley Cle 33 134 19 45 .336 Lowrie Oak 45 177 20 58 .328 Castellanos Det 41 161 22 51 .317 MSmith TB 39 124 15 39 .315 Segura Sea 43 183 30 57 .311 DGordon Sea 43 175 24 54 .309 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; 5 tied at 30.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 6-0; Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 4 tied at 5-3.