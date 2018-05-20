All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 8 2 1 25 25 13 New York City FC 7 2 3 24 25 16 Columbus 6 3 3 21 17 10 Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18 New York 6 3 0 18 23 11 New England 5 3 2 17 18 14 Chicago 3 5 2 11 13 17 Philadelphia 3 5 2 11 8 14 Toronto FC 3 6 1 10 14 19 Montreal 3 8 0 9 14 26 D.C. United 1 5 2 5 10 16 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12 Los Angeles FC 6 2 2 20 22 16 FC Dallas 4 1 4 16 14 9 Vancouver 4 5 3 15 14 22 Portland 4 3 2 14 14 14 Real Salt Lake 4 5 1 13 13 21 Minnesota United 4 7 0 12 13 21 Houston 3 3 3 12 20 15 LA Galaxy 3 6 1 10 14 19 San Jose 2 5 3 9 17 19 Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11 Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 16

San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Friday, May 18

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

Saturday, May 19

New York City FC 4, Colorado 0

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 4 p.m.

New York at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 21

LA Galaxy at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 25

FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:55 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.