The Latest: Cuba: 3 survivors 'critical' after plane crash

By  Associated Press
2018/05/20 02:39

HAVANA (AP) — The Latest on the crash in Cuba of a passenger jet with 110 people on board (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The only three survivors of Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades are clinging to life a day after their passenger jet carrying 110 people crashed in a fireball in Havana's rural outskirts.

Carlos Alberto Martinez is director of the Calixto Garcia Hospital in the Cuban capital, where the three Cuban women are being treated. He says doctors are always hopeful that their patients will recover, but acknowledges that the women are in extremely grave condition.

Martinez says the women "present severe injuries" and their state is "critical."

Also Saturday, relatives of those who died gathered at a morgue in the capital, weeping and embracing each other.

Investigators are trying to piece together why the aging Boeing 737 went down and erupted in flames shortly after takeoff Friday.