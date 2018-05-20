Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Economy
Society
Culture
Editorial
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2018 SmartCitySummit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Chelsea wins FA Cup.
By
Associated Press
2018/05/20 02:08
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea wins FA Cup.
Updated : 2018-05-20 03:14 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
South Korean celeb admits dating former Filipino president
First Taiwanese graduate student delivers graduation speech at Berkeley
Taiwanese blogger posts steamy images of nude wife, reveals she's his cousin
Thousands sign online petition to protest Air Canada's erroneous Taiwan listing
Taiwan unveils proposal to attract mid-level foreign staff
Taiwanese city council candidate compares himself to Kim Jung Un
Foreign woman reveals breast in Google Maps view of southern Taiwan
Taipei 101 waste cable-turned art project on display in New York
Indian cricket stars visit Taiwan
Taiwan's White Wood House Bakery to close within a week