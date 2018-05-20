Dollar General Celebrates Grand Opening of its Jackson, Georgia Distribution Center

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2018--Dollar General (NYSE: DG) celebrated the official grand opening of the Company’s 15 th distribution center in Jackson, Georgia this morning alongside approximately 1,000 employees, their families and special guests. Dollar General and state and local agencies have invested approximately $85 million in the construction of the new center. Dollar General expects its Jackson distribution center to create more than 500 jobs and to deliver immediate and long-term benefits for the local economy.

Dollar General celebrates the official grand opening of its 15th distribution center in Jackson, Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our 15 th distribution center in Jackson today and to create more than 500 new jobs that will provide long-term career opportunities to the people of middle Georgia,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “This strategically-located distribution center will not only allow Dollar General to contribute to the local economy in Georgia, but it also positions us to further support our store growth strategy throughout the southeast United States. We are grateful for the collaboration from state and local leaders including Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the joint leaders from Butts and Spalding Counties who have been supportive since the project’s inception. We look forward to a positive, longstanding partnership with the community.”

Dollar General first announced its plan to open the Georgia distribution center in May 2016. The company began shipping from the center in fall 2017 and currently, the nearly one-million-square-foot center supports approximately 750 stores in the southeast United States. Between the Jackson distribution center and more than 800 stores in the state, Dollar General proudly employs more than 7,500 people throughout Georgia.

As an extension of Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others and its commitment to literacy and education, today’s festivities also included the announcement of donations to the Butts County School District and the Griffin-Spalding County School System. Each organization received $7,500.

“We are excited that Dollar General chose Georgia to locate their new, state-of-the-art distribution center,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Congratulations to everyone involved with this project. Our interconnected transportation network is the key driver behind Georgia becoming a hub for distribution centers, and I am confident that Dollar General’s strategic location in Jackson will support their growth throughout the southeast.”

“The Dollar General distribution facility has been a tremendous addition to the economic landscape of not only our community, but the entire region,” said Griffin-Spalding Development Authority Chairman Chuck Copeland. “The number of new jobs created by its opening will have a meaningful impact on our area for years to come.”

“Since opening, Dollar General has put people back to work and brought a renewed energy back to our community,” said Bryan Bush, chairman of the Joint Development Authority of Butts and Spalding County. “From their community involvement to their corporate culture, we are excited that Dollar General is a part of the fabric of our community.”

For the Jackson project, Dollar General partnered with Clayco as the project’s official general contractor, Leo A. Daly as the architectural engineering firm and Elan Design as the civil engineering firm.

Dollar General’s 14 additional distribution centers are located in Alachua, Florida; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Bessemer, Alabama; Bethel, Pennsylvania; Fulton, Missouri; Indianola, Mississippi; Janesville, Wisconsin; Jonesville, South Carolina; Lebec, California; Marion, Indiana; San Antonio, Texas; Scottsville, Kentucky; South Boston, Virginia; and Zanesville, Ohio. The company is currently under construction on distribution centers in Longview, Texas and Amsterdam, New York.

About Dollar General Corporation Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for over 75 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 14,609 stores in 44 states as of March 2, 2018. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

