Giro d'Italia Results

|Saturday
|Monte Zoncolan, Italy
|14th Stage
A 186-kilometer, high-mountain stage from San Vito al Tagliamento to Monte Zoncolan, with five categorized climbs including a Category 1 finish
1. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 5:25:31.
2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :06 behind.
3. Domenico Pozzovivo, Itlay, Bahrain-Merida, :23.
4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, :25.
5. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :37.
6. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :42.
7. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, 1:07.
8. Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, 1:19.
9. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 1:35.
10. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First-Drapac, 1:43.
|Overall Standings
|(After 14 of 21 stages)
1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 61:19:51.
2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:24.
3. Domenico Pozzovivo, Itlay, Bahrain-Merida, 1:37.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:46.
5. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 3:10.
6. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 3:42.
7. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 3:56.
8. George Bennett, New Zealand, LottoNL-Jumbo, 4:04.
9. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 4:29.
10. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4:43.