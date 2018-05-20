Giro d'Italia Results

Saturday Monte Zoncolan, Italy 14th Stage

A 186-kilometer, high-mountain stage from San Vito al Tagliamento to Monte Zoncolan, with five categorized climbs including a Category 1 finish

1. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 5:25:31.

2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :06 behind.

3. Domenico Pozzovivo, Itlay, Bahrain-Merida, :23.

4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, :25.

5. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :37.

6. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :42.

7. Wout Poels, Netherlands, Sky, 1:07.

8. Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, 1:19.

9. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 1:35.

10. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First-Drapac, 1:43.

Overall Standings (After 14 of 21 stages)

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 61:19:51.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:24.

3. Domenico Pozzovivo, Itlay, Bahrain-Merida, 1:37.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:46.

5. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 3:10.

6. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 3:42.

7. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 3:56.

8. George Bennett, New Zealand, LottoNL-Jumbo, 4:04.

9. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 4:29.

10. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4:43.