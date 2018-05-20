Key Insights for the Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, 2018-2022. The expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages is a key driver which is expected to positively impact market growth during the period 2018-2022. The growing popularity of blended beverages such as smoothies among customers is encouraging end-users in the food service segment to invest in commercial beverage blenders.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial beverage blender market from 2018-2022.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global commercial beverage blender market:

Growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation

Manufacturers of commercial beverage blenders are trying to offer equipment with advanced features to offer enhanced consumer experience in food-service establishments. Standard commercial blenders produce noise going up to 90dB, which can have a negative impact on consumer experience and consequently affect sales.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research, “ Vendors in the market are targeting noise reduction technology as a strategy to improve the consumer experience. Some of the vendors that offer commercial blenders with noise reduction technology are Blendtec, Hamilton Beach Brands, and Vita-Mix Corporation.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by end-user (juice bars, clubs, and pubs, restaurants, and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the global commercial beverage blender market was led by the Americas which accounted for over 43% share followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period, while the other two regions will see a commensurate decline in their market share.

