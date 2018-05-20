Emerging Trends in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2018--’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of geriatric population is a major factor driving the market’s growth. Blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg is considered high. High BP could affect the heart and the kidneys. It frequently leads to hypertension, which causes several deaths globally. Hypertension intensifies the risk of diseases such as stroke, kidney failure, and heart diseases. This is due to the increasing pressure on the walls of the arteries. High BP can also affect the brain by causing a transient ischemic attack, stroke, dementia, or mild cognitive impairments.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for home-based digital BP monitors as one of the key emerging trends in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market:

Increasing demand for home-based digital BP monitors

The increasing prevalence of hypertension and CVD is a global healthcare concern. Medical guidelines define hypertension as BP higher than 130/80 mm Hg. To monitor, record, and treat people with high BP, physicians recommend home-based BP monitors. Advances in wearable technology and synchronization with smart devices will increase the demand for home-based digital BP monitors.

“The geriatric population is at high risk of hypertension. This leads to a heightened need for regular BP monitoring. Daily visits to clinics or other healthcare facilities might not be possible for the geriatric population. Thus, home-care monitoring is recommended by physicians. Several players offer convenient, user-friendly, wireless, and cost-effective home-based BP monitors. The use of home-based BP monitors also reduces the cost of healthcare. The growing preference for home-based healthcare monitoring and the increasing adoption of portable multiparameter monitoring devices, especially in developed countries, will drive the growth of the market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global blood pressure monitoring devices market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following products (sphygmomanometers, home-based BP monitors, BP transducers, BP monitoring consumables, and ambulatory BP monitors), end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and home-care), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The sphygmomanometers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 54% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing product is home-based BP monitors, which will account for nearly 19% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global blood pressure monitoring devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 43%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth of nearly 3%.

