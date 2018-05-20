  1. Home
Celtic completes another Scottish treble with cup final win

By  Associated Press
2018/05/20 00:28

Celtic's Scott Brown, center, lifts the trophy after winning the Scottish Cup soccer final match, at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 19

Celtic's Scott Brown holds up the trophy after winning the Scottish Cup soccer final match, at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, May 19, 2018

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic completed a second successive domestic treble after beating Motherwell 2-0 in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Callum McGregor put Celtic ahead in the 11th minute and Olivier Ntcham netted in the 25th with a 25-yard drive at Hampden Park.

Brendan Rodgers' side had already won a seventh straight Scottish Premiership and a second successive League Cup, confirming the Glasgow club's complete dominance in the country.