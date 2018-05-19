Technological Advancements Drive the Algorithmic Trading Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2018--The will grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market report by .

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global algorithmic trading market offers an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the is the high demand for market surveillance. There is an increase in the demand for market surveillance in the global algorithmic trading market that should drive compliance requirements so that market participants can keep track of their investment pattern and trading activities over the forecast period. The top vendors in the market are trying to optimize their data management strategies and fill gaps in systems.

In this report, Technavio highlights technological advancements as one of the prominent trends in the global market:

Technological advancements

The introduction of several electronic trading technologies has helped vendors as well as customers. The incorporation of liquidity aggregation and algorithmic trading across different geographies has provided access to a broader range of market participants. This has also helped market participants to have share risks resulting in lower trading costs and quicker execution times. This has led to an increase in the total FX turnover.

“New forms of liquidity aggregation are available in the market, including the proliferation of liquidity aggregation that link various liquidity pools of investors through an algorithm. Owing to all these technological advancements, there has been a decrease in search costs, which is considered as a salient feature of the OTC market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Algorithmic trading - segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global market into three key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global algorithmic trading market in 2017. This region accounted for a market share of more than 65%. The Americas is expected to demonstrate steady growth during the forecast period.

