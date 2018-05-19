Zarco takes pole with record lap at French MotoGP

LE MANS, France (AP) — Johann Zarco set a lap record at the Le Mans circuit on Saturday and will start the French MotoGP from pole position, ahead of world championship leader Marc Marquez.

The Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider secured his second pole of the season and the fourth of his MotoGP career, with a time of 1 minute, 31.185 seconds.

Zarco became the first Frenchman since Christian Sarron at the Paul Ricard circuit back in 1988 to take pole in the top category at his home race.

Marquez finished second on his Repsol Honda in 1:31.293, ahead of Italian Danilo Petrucci with 1:31.381 on a Ducati.

Valentino Rossi only managed the ninth fastest time, just in front of Dani Pedrosa.

Marquez leads overall with 70 points after four races.

Zarco is second with 58, followed by Maverick Vinales with 50.