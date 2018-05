United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA FC Cincinnati 5 2 2 17 16 12 Charleston Battery 5 2 2 17 13 9 Louisville City FC 5 2 1 16 10 6 Pittsburgh Riverhounds 4 0 4 16 10 3 Indy Eleven 4 2 2 14 7 5 New York Red Bulls II 3 2 5 14 16 12 FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 4 5 0 12 12 12 Nashville SC 3 2 3 12 7 5 Bethlehem Steel FC 3 4 2 11 14 12 Charlotte Independence 3 3 2 11 12 10 Richmond Kickers 3 4 1 10 9 13 Penn FC 2 3 4 10 6 7 Atlanta United 2 2 4 3 9 14 19 North Carolina FC 2 3 2 8 8 7 Ottawa Fury FC 2 4 2 8 5 14 Toronto FC II 0 7 2 2 7 18 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs SLC 7 1 1 22 18 9 Phoenix Rising FC 6 1 3 21 22 10 Portland Timbers II 6 3 2 20 21 13 Sacramento Republic FC 5 2 3 18 14 12 Orange County SC 5 3 2 17 16 7 Swope Park Rangers 4 2 3 15 16 15 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 4 5 2 14 10 7 Saint Louis FC 3 2 5 14 11 12 San Antonio FC 3 2 4 13 9 9 Reno 1868 FC 3 3 4 13 12 14 Fresno FC 2 3 6 12 13 14 Las Vegas Lights 2 2 4 10 9 10 Rio Grande Valley FC 1 3 5 8 12 13 Seattle Sounders II 2 6 1 7 9 15 LA Galaxy II 1 6 3 6 14 23 Tulsa Roughnecks FC 0 4 5 5 8 19 OKC Energy FC 1 8 0 3 3 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 16

Bethlehem Steel FC 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Atlanta United 2 5, Toronto FC II 4

Friday, May 18

Portland Timbers II 7, LA Galaxy II 3

Saturday, May 19

Ottawa Fury FC at Charleston Battery, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United 2 at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC II at Charlotte Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel FC at Indy Eleven, 8 p.m.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at OKC Energy FC, 8 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa Roughnecks FC at San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento Republic FC at Phoenix Rising FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders II at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Las Vegas Lights, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 25

Atlanta United 2 at North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel FC at Ottawa Fury FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

FC Tampa Bay Rowdies at Toronto FC II, 2 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Portland Timbers II, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Independence at Richmond Kickers, 7 p.m.

Nashville SC at Charleston Battery, 7 p.m.

Penn FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.

Louisville City FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy FC at Tulsa Roughnecks FC, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Rising FC at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno FC at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas Lights at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio FC at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

Indy Eleven at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.