Serena Williams, David Beckham in lineup for royal wedding

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Tennis great Serena Williams and soccer star David Beckham were among the famous from sports attending the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

Williams said on Instagram before walking into St. George's Chapel on Saturday that she was "getting ready for my friends wedding."

Beckham was joined by wife Victoria. They and Williams watched from seats at Windsor Castle as the couple took their vows before hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends and millions of TV viewers.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the WTA tour briefly this year after a 14-month absence to give birth. She withdrew from the ongoing Italian Open, saying she wasn't "100 percent ready to compete," leaving her free for the wedding.

Beckham won six Premier League titles at Manchester United and made 115 appearances for England. He won league titles in Spain (Real Madrid), the United States (LA Galaxy) and France (PSG).

Stars from rugby included Sir Clive Woodward, who coached England to the World Cup in 2003, and Jonny Wilkinson, a member of that title-winning team.