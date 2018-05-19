Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, a longtime Donald Trump confidant

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Warner; Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill.

"Fox News Sunday" — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; incoming National Rifle Association President Oliver North; Mark Kelly, co-founder of Giffords, a gun-control advocacy group.