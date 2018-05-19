Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;13;80%;75%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;Plenty of sunshine;37;27;NNW;12;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Unseasonably hot;37;20;Warm with some sun;35;20;W;18;23%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy with a shower;17;14;A shower or t-storm;17;13;ENE;14;70%;67%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;ENE;11;63%;1%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;15;7;An afternoon shower;14;6;SE;10;62%;72%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Sunny;30;18;SSW;13;23%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but cool;14;1;More clouds than sun;20;10;SSW;19;34%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;20;8;Abundant sunshine;20;7;ESE;6;70%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;31;18;Hazy sunshine;28;18;NE;10;55%;59%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;16;14;A shower or two;19;15;WNW;12;68%;59%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Mostly sunny, warm;39;25;SE;10;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;6;78%;56%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;21;SW;12;64%;81%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;35;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;S;8;69%;62%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;23;15;Partly sunny;22;15;NE;13;70%;29%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;28;16;Cloudy, not as warm;21;16;ESE;8;68%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;23;12;More sun than clouds;24;13;NNE;9;58%;8%;9

Berlin, Germany;Some sun returning;21;7;Partly sunny;21;11;ESE;12;45%;0%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;18;9;Sunny intervals;17;9;SE;10;75%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;27;14;Cloudy;23;8;S;12;71%;4%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;NE;8;54%;8%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;15;7;Showers and t-storms;22;11;ENE;10;67%;82%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;22;12;Showers and t-storms;24;13;ENE;10;69%;70%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;24;12;Sun and clouds;24;13;ENE;11;46%;5%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;15;9;Partly sunny;16;11;NW;8;73%;16%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;29;17;A shower or t-storm;30;18;N;8;39%;73%;10

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Periods of sun;19;15;ENE;35;61%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, summerlike;40;23;Unseasonably hot;39;24;NE;19;15%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;24;15;Rain, not as warm;19;15;N;23;76%;88%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;6;58%;73%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;38;29;Warm with some sun;39;29;S;13;55%;31%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;10;A t-storm in spots;13;11;NNE;21;96%;79%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WSW;11;80%;91%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;ESE;7;58%;0%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, nice;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;NNW;16;83%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;23;Humid with some sun;30;21;S;10;63%;70%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Partly sunny;30;23;S;18;75%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;42;29;Hazy sun, very warm;42;29;NNE;11;20%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;10;5;Partly sunny;17;8;S;10;74%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A morning t-storm;34;27;S;12;66%;82%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;24;Becoming cloudy;33;25;SSE;10;63%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;19;11;Rain and drizzle;16;9;SSE;19;68%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Morning showers;17;11;Brief a.m. showers;19;12;N;10;58%;81%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;20;16;Thunderstorms;20;16;E;14;80%;85%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;35;25;SE;14;69%;55%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Sunshine and nice;22;10;ESE;8;52%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;29;23;E;11;75%;82%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;18;7;Partly sunny;20;10;W;14;42%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;6;71%;66%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;33;25;More sun than clouds;33;25;SSW;9;70%;27%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;28;58%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;41;26;Partly sunny;40;26;SE;10;31%;13%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;20;Hazy sun;36;21;NW;16;28%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;26;18;A morning t-storm;23;16;NE;14;70%;52%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;10;77%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;27;Sunny and very warm;37;28;SSE;14;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;8;Periods of rain;18;8;NNW;15;69%;74%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and some clouds;21;8;Partly sunny, cool;19;8;NW;8;45%;39%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;41;27;Hazy and hot;41;28;WNW;10;12%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;26;17;A t-storm in spots;26;18;SSE;9;70%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;44;28;Sunny and hot;44;29;NNW;12;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;22;13;Partly sunny;20;9;NNE;17;52%;27%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;29;26;A shower or t-storm;29;26;E;24;69%;80%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A shower or t-storm;30;23;W;9;78%;77%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;37;27;A shower or t-storm;38;27;SW;16;67%;67%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain this afternoon;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;6;78%;74%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;15;-3;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;SSE;11;35%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SW;11;76%;68%;10

Lima, Peru;Clearing;21;17;Mostly sunny, nice;21;17;S;11;73%;20%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and delightful;25;15;A shower or t-storm;25;13;NW;13;64%;80%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;21;11;E;9;57%;7%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;14;Low clouds breaking;22;15;SSE;9;69%;8%;6

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A shower or t-storm;29;23;SSW;11;71%;66%;3

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;24;14;A shower or t-storm;22;13;ESE;7;51%;66%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;27;Downpours;30;27;SW;24;80%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;7;82%;69%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;ESE;12;52%;63%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Areas of low clouds;15;11;Showers around;16;12;W;16;75%;89%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;28;15;ENE;8;41%;34%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;26;22;Thunderstorms;27;24;ESE;20;81%;78%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;17;5;Sun and some clouds;18;6;N;17;42%;1%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or t-storm;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;SW;20;82%;83%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;15;13;Partly sunny;16;10;NE;13;55%;27%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds, p.m. rain;16;10;Spotty a.m. showers;20;11;W;8;58%;60%;8

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;20;9;Cooler;13;5;NNE;15;74%;62%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Mostly sunny;34;28;WSW;14;66%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A shower or t-storm;24;16;NE;12;69%;73%;9

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;16;15;A t-storm in spots;28;16;NNW;15;67%;44%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Unseasonably hot;36;23;Unseasonably hot;36;20;W;20;25%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with flurries;4;-1;Partly sunny;11;6;SSW;14;57%;59%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and cooler;18;11;Pleasant and warmer;23;14;E;12;47%;3%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;22;7;Partly sunny;22;9;S;16;46%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds, p.m. rain;16;12;Sun and some clouds;20;7;W;21;55%;2%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;27;E;19;79%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SE;11;81%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;24;Downpours;29;24;E;11;84%;81%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;ENE;11;61%;28%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;E;10;40%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;7;70%;60%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;15;78%;63%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;34;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;10;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;22;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;E;11;41%;0%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny;23;7;ENE;10;47%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;20;12;A little p.m. rain;19;12;SW;9;70%;83%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;22;14;A shower or t-storm;23;14;SSW;11;70%;56%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;23;A morning shower;30;24;SE;12;75%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;8;4;A little p.m. rain;7;2;W;30;76%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;18;10;Partly sunny, nice;20;11;N;13;45%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;21;Not as warm;25;18;WSW;15;52%;13%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;36;24;NW;10;19%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;7;62%;44%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;16;6;Mostly cloudy;21;10;WNW;10;46%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;17;12;Low clouds breaking;17;11;WNW;27;63%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;SSW;5;80%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;27;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;24;73%;74%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;18;A t-storm in spots;23;18;WNW;6;94%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;26;14;Increasing clouds;28;12;ESE;16;21%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;24;8;Sun, some clouds;23;8;ESE;6;25%;6%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;Brief p.m. showers;28;22;N;13;77%;85%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;Sunshine, a t-storm;25;9;WNW;9;63%;80%;10

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;19;11;NE;8;70%;30%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;24;12;Periods of sun;23;11;E;13;44%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;19;Rain and drizzle;22;19;ENE;20;88%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;9;77%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;22;10;Showers and t-storms;23;12;SE;10;60%;82%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;28;23;E;20;71%;83%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;24;10;SW;14;31%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;20;10;Plenty of sun;20;12;W;15;49%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid with clearing;32;26;Partly sunny and hot;34;26;E;9;59%;41%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Partly sunny;20;10;W;12;47%;2%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;26;16;Cloudy;26;15;SE;14;35%;43%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;28;15;Inc. clouds;26;15;NNE;11;47%;63%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny;27;16;SE;14;21%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Scorching sunshine;36;23;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;N;14;40%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;27;15;Showers and t-storms;30;17;E;7;47%;63%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Not as warm;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;S;22;42%;0%;11

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Partly sunny;18;7;NNW;17;67%;6%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;28;19;Mostly cloudy, humid;25;19;E;13;71%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;23;16;A shower or t-storm;24;16;N;15;62%;66%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;22;7;Clouding up, warm;26;0;NNW;14;25%;11%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Mostly cloudy;19;11;NNE;8;65%;37%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Partly sunny;23;13;ESE;8;49%;9%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy;35;25;Unseasonably hot;36;24;WNW;8;53%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;20;5;Partly sunny;20;7;N;12;43%;2%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;21;9;Sun and some clouds;22;9;NE;13;46%;2%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;12;Clouds and sunshine;16;12;NW;40;67%;33%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;SW;9;58%;66%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up, warm;28;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;NNE;8;46%;79%;10

