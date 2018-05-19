Avian flu hits Tainan farm, 1,050 geese culled

Taipei, May 19 (CNA) A total of 1,050 geese on a farm in Tainan were culled after it was confirmed to be infected with the highly pathogenic H5N2 avian influenza virus, the city's Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office said Saturday.

Samples taken on May 16 from a poultry farm in Madou District were confirmed to be infected with this subtype of the avian flu virus, said Chuang Wei-chao, the office's deputy director.

Tainan has been hit by avian flu four times this year, the last time coming in April in Guiren District when 10,820 chickens were culled on an infected farm.

According to data released by the Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture (COA), 71 poultry farms in Taiwan have been affected by avian flu so far this year, resulting in 530,148 birds being culled.