Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SW;8;80%;75%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;95;81;Plenty of sunshine;98;80;NNW;8;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Unseasonably hot;98;67;Warm with some sun;94;68;W;11;23%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy with a shower;63;57;A shower or t-storm;63;55;ENE;9;70%;67%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;59;47;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;ENE;7;63%;1%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;58;44;An afternoon shower;58;43;SE;6;62%;72%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;Sunny;86;65;SSW;8;23%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but cool;57;33;More clouds than sun;68;50;SSW;12;34%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;68;46;Abundant sunshine;68;45;ESE;4;70%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;89;64;Hazy sunshine;83;65;NE;6;55%;59%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;61;57;A shower or two;65;59;WNW;8;68%;59%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;102;72;Mostly sunny, warm;103;77;SE;6;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;SSW;4;78%;56%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;69;SW;7;64%;81%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;94;78;A t-storm in spots;94;80;S;5;69%;62%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;74;60;Partly sunny;71;58;NE;8;70%;29%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;82;61;Cloudy, not as warm;70;61;ESE;5;68%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;73;54;More sun than clouds;75;55;NNE;6;58%;8%;9

Berlin, Germany;Some sun returning;70;45;Partly sunny;71;51;ESE;7;45%;0%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;65;49;Sunny intervals;63;48;SE;6;75%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;81;57;Cloudy;73;47;S;7;71%;4%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;NE;5;54%;8%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;59;45;Showers and t-storms;71;53;ENE;6;67%;82%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;72;54;Showers and t-storms;74;56;ENE;6;69%;70%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;74;54;Sun and clouds;75;55;ENE;7;46%;5%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;59;48;Partly sunny;61;52;NW;5;73%;16%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;85;62;A shower or t-storm;87;64;N;5;39%;73%;10

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;67;58;Periods of sun;66;59;ENE;22;61%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, summerlike;104;74;Unseasonably hot;103;76;NE;12;15%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;75;58;Rain, not as warm;67;59;N;14;76%;88%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ESE;4;58%;73%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;100;85;Warm with some sun;102;84;S;8;55%;31%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;69;51;A t-storm in spots;56;52;NNE;13;96%;79%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;Showers and t-storms;85;78;WSW;7;80%;91%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;ESE;5;58%;0%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, nice;74;67;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;NNW;10;83%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;73;Humid with some sun;86;70;S;6;63%;70%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Partly sunny;86;74;S;11;75%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;108;84;Hazy sun, very warm;107;85;NNE;7;20%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;49;41;Partly sunny;63;47;S;6;74%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A morning t-storm;93;80;S;7;66%;82%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;75;Becoming cloudy;91;76;SSE;6;63%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;66;51;Rain and drizzle;62;49;SSE;12;68%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Morning showers;62;52;Brief a.m. showers;67;54;N;6;58%;81%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;69;60;Thunderstorms;68;60;E;9;80%;85%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;78;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;9;69%;55%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;Sunshine and nice;72;50;ESE;5;52%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;83;71;Showers and t-storms;84;73;E;7;75%;82%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;64;44;Partly sunny;68;50;W;9;42%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;79;A stray thunderstorm;94;78;SSW;4;71%;66%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;91;78;More sun than clouds;91;78;SSW;6;70%;27%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;85;74;Partly sunny, breezy;85;74;ENE;18;58%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;106;79;Partly sunny;104;80;SE;6;31%;13%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;92;68;Hazy sun;96;69;NW;10;28%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;78;64;A morning t-storm;74;61;NE;9;70%;52%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;6;77%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;103;81;Sunny and very warm;98;82;SSE;8;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;46;Periods of rain;64;47;NNW;9;69%;74%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and some clouds;70;47;Partly sunny, cool;66;46;NW;5;45%;39%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;105;81;Hazy and hot;105;82;WNW;6;12%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;79;63;A t-storm in spots;80;64;SSE;5;70%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;111;83;Sunny and hot;112;84;NNW;8;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;72;56;Partly sunny;68;49;NNE;10;52%;27%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;84;79;A shower or t-storm;85;78;E;15;69%;80%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;73;A shower or t-storm;85;73;W;6;78%;77%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;98;81;A shower or t-storm;100;81;SW;10;67%;67%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain this afternoon;91;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNE;3;78%;74%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;58;27;Partly sunny, mild;61;29;SSE;7;35%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A shower or t-storm;88;77;SW;7;76%;68%;10

Lima, Peru;Clearing;69;62;Mostly sunny, nice;70;63;S;7;73%;20%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and delightful;77;59;A shower or t-storm;76;56;NW;8;64%;80%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;70;47;Mostly sunny;69;51;E;6;57%;7%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;Low clouds breaking;72;58;SSE;6;69%;8%;6

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A shower or t-storm;85;74;SSW;7;71%;66%;3

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;76;57;A shower or t-storm;72;55;ESE;5;51%;66%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;80;Downpours;87;81;SW;15;80%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;87;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;ESE;4;82%;69%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;ESE;7;52%;63%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Areas of low clouds;59;52;Showers around;60;54;W;10;75%;89%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;57;Partly sunny;82;59;ENE;5;41%;34%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;79;72;Thunderstorms;80;76;ESE;13;81%;78%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;63;41;Sun and some clouds;65;42;N;11;42%;1%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or t-storm;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;78;SW;12;82%;83%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;59;55;Partly sunny;61;49;NE;8;55%;27%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds, p.m. rain;61;50;Spotty a.m. showers;69;51;W;5;58%;60%;8

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;67;48;Cooler;56;42;NNE;9;74%;62%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;83;Mostly sunny;93;83;WSW;9;66%;1%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;58;A shower or t-storm;74;60;NE;7;69%;73%;9

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;61;59;A t-storm in spots;82;60;NNW;9;67%;44%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Unseasonably hot;97;73;Unseasonably hot;97;69;W;12;25%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with flurries;38;29;Partly sunny;52;42;SSW;9;57%;59%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and cooler;64;51;Pleasant and warmer;74;58;E;7;47%;3%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;71;45;Partly sunny;72;48;S;10;46%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds, p.m. rain;61;53;Sun and some clouds;68;44;W;13;55%;2%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;85;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;80;E;12;79%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SE;7;81%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;86;76;Downpours;83;75;E;7;84%;81%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;67;47;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;ENE;7;61%;28%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;E;6;40%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;Partly sunny;92;77;SSW;4;70%;60%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;10;78%;63%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;94;73;An afternoon shower;92;74;ESE;6;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;71;48;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;E;7;41%;0%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;81;51;Partly sunny;74;44;ENE;6;47%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;68;53;A little p.m. rain;66;54;SW;5;70%;83%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;72;56;A shower or t-storm;73;57;SSW;7;70%;56%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;74;A morning shower;85;76;SE;7;75%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;46;40;A little p.m. rain;44;35;W;19;76%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;65;49;Partly sunny, nice;68;51;N;8;45%;2%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;69;Not as warm;77;64;WSW;9;52%;13%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;97;75;NW;6;19%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;77;58;Partly sunny;79;59;NNE;5;62%;44%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;61;44;Mostly cloudy;69;50;WNW;6;46%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;62;54;Low clouds breaking;63;52;WNW;17;63%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;62;Showers and t-storms;77;63;SSW;3;80%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;81;75;A shower or two;83;75;E;15;73%;74%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;65;A t-storm in spots;74;65;WNW;4;94%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;79;57;Increasing clouds;82;54;ESE;10;21%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;75;47;Sun, some clouds;73;46;ESE;3;25%;6%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;83;71;Brief p.m. showers;83;71;N;8;77%;85%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;Sunshine, a t-storm;77;49;WNW;6;63%;80%;10

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;70;53;Partly sunny, nice;65;51;NE;5;70%;30%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;76;53;Periods of sun;73;51;E;8;44%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;66;Rain and drizzle;72;66;ENE;13;88%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;5;77%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;72;50;Showers and t-storms;74;54;SE;6;60%;82%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower or two;83;73;E;12;71%;83%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;69;48;Partly sunny;76;51;SW;9;31%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;68;50;Plenty of sun;67;54;W;9;49%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid with clearing;90;78;Partly sunny and hot;93;79;E;6;59%;41%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;64;47;Partly sunny;69;49;W;7;47%;2%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;79;60;Cloudy;78;60;SE;9;35%;43%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;82;59;Inc. clouds;78;59;NNE;7;47%;63%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;83;59;Mostly sunny;81;61;SE;9;21%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Scorching sunshine;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;92;70;N;8;40%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;80;59;Showers and t-storms;86;62;E;4;47%;63%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Not as warm;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;58;S;13;42%;0%;11

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;57;49;Partly sunny;64;45;NNW;11;67%;6%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;82;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;66;E;8;71%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;73;60;A shower or t-storm;76;61;N;9;62%;66%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;72;44;Clouding up, warm;79;31;NNW;9;25%;11%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;68;56;Mostly cloudy;66;52;NNE;5;65%;37%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;Partly sunny;74;55;ESE;5;49%;9%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy;95;76;Unseasonably hot;96;75;WNW;5;53%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;68;41;Partly sunny;67;44;N;8;43%;2%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;70;48;Sun and some clouds;71;49;NE;8;46%;2%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;61;54;Clouds and sunshine;61;54;NW;25;67%;33%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;SW;5;58%;66%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up, warm;83;55;A p.m. t-storm;77;55;NNE;5;46%;79%;10

