North Korea demands South Korea send back restaurant workers

North Korean defectors hold papers showing photos of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, durin
North Korean defectors shout slogans during a rally against the possible repatriation of North Korean restaurant workers to North Korea, in front of t
A North Korean defector holds up a paper with a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally against the possible repatriation of North
A North Korean defector tears a paper with a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally against the possible repatriation of North Kor
North Korean defector hold papers showing a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally against the possible repatriation of North Kore
North Korean defectors tear papers showing photos of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, durin
A North Korean defector tears a paper with a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally against the possible repatriation of North Kor
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is demanding that South Korea send back 12 North Korean restaurant workers who came to the South in 2016, saying such a move would demonstrate Seoul's willingness to improve relations.
The North's statement on Saturday came a week after Seoul said it would look more closely into the circumstances surrounding the women's arrival following a media report that suggested some of them might have been brought to the South against their will.
Earlier in the week, North Korea canceled a high-level meeting with the South over U.S.-South Korean military exercises and threatened to call off a planned summit between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump.
The cancellation cooled what had been an unusual flurry of diplomatic moves from Pyongyang.