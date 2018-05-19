Taiwan bags five awards at Intel fair

TAIPEI (CNA) - Taiwanese high school students won five awards at the annual Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday.

The 2018 competition, said to be the largest international pre-college science competition in the world, brought together nearly 1,800 students from 81 countries for the seven-day event from May 13 to 19.

Taiwan was represented by eight science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects presented by a total of 14 students, who were selected by the National Taiwan Science Education Center (NTSEC).

The highest honor Taiwan received at the fair was a second award, given to Yen Po-hsun and Lee Shang-jung of Concordia Middle School, a junior and high school institution in Chiayi City, in the engineering category for their "spherical induction motor with hexahedron stator for attitude control."

Three students from another Chiayi school, National Chiayi Senior High School, received the third award in physics and astronomy for research into "nanobubble conductors," tiny cavities that can change the characteristics of water or be used to address diseases.

The three students were Yang Cheng-jui, Hsu Han-yuan, Wang Yu-chi.

Taipei First Girls High School received two fourth awards.

One was for Chiu I-an's analysis of "the role of carbohydrate sulfotransferase 11 on epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in lung cancer" in the biomedical and health sciences category.

The other was Jhang Jie-jhu and Jhang Jie-lan's project on a new system for OLED applications in the chemistry category.

In math, Wang Kai and Chiang Chi-lung of the Affiliated Senior High School of National Taiwan Normal University won a certificate of honorable mention.

NTSEC Director Chen Hsuch-yu applauded the students for their research skills, specialized scientific content, and English communication skills, all of which have allowed them to step on the international stage and confidently display their works.

The Taiwanese students are expected to return to Taiwan on May 23. (By Kuan-lin Liu and Chen Chih-chung)