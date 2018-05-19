It's all about the well-plumed hats for royal wedding guests

Lady Kitty Spencer arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London
Idris Elba, right, and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey, forth right, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Ch
Charles Spencer, Earl Spencer and his wife, Countess Spencer arrive the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in W
Charles Spencer, Earl Spencer and his wife, Countess Spencer arrive the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in W
Charles Spencer, centre and his wife Karen arrive at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle i
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor,
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor,
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, n
Charles Spencer, Earl Spencer and his wife, Countess Spencer arrive at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel i
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, Eng
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, Eng
Singer James Blunt arrives with his wife Sofia Wellesley arrive at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Wi
Like every good royal wedding, it was all about the hats, the dresses and the posh tails in Windsor.
Early guests included Oprah Winfrey, who sauntered into St. George's Chapel in Stella McCartney pink for the wedding Saturday of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the newly minted Duke of Sussex and his soon-to-be duchess.
Winfrey's wide-brim hat was a well-plumed accessory to her soft tiered day dress. Idris Elba, meanwhile, beamed in a dark blue suit while Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, opted for a morning coat.
Amal Clooney came in bright yellow.
One male guest even came in formal long shorts — all the better to show off his two prosthetic legs.