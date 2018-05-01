Taiwan health minister leaves for WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As predicted, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) left for Switzerland Saturday to press for Taiwan’s case in the margin of the World Health Assembly (WHA), where China prevented the country from being invited.

Despite its population of 23 million and its high standards of health care, no invitation for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual top event had arrived in Taiwan due to Beijing’s continuous efforts to isolate the island. This year’s WHA takes place in Geneva from May 21 to 26.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Chen said that both President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier William Lai (賴清德) hoped Taiwan could step into the world and explain its values on a global scale, the Central News Agency reported.

While his delegation will not be allowed to participate in WHA events, Chen plans to hold bilateral meetings with groups from other countries, many of who have publicly voiced support for Taiwan to be given observer status by the WHO.

The delegation will also organize seminars and discussions to explain Taiwan’s case, and illustrate the achievements of its medical care, health insurance system and overseas aid.

Chen said that in addition to the bilateral meetings with his counterparts, he would also host an international news conference in Geneva. There were no specific plans for a protest against China, CNA reported.