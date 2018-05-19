Fastest climber of 7 summits returns safely from Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The Australian climber who became the fastest to scale the highest peaks on all seven continents has returned safely from Mount Everest.

Steve Plain said Saturday that he has no immediate plans for any new adventures and is looking forward to spending time with his family.

The 36-year-old Plain, from Perth, scaled Mount Everest earlier in the week, completing his mission to scale the seven summits in 117 days.

Plain, who began his mission in Antarctica, flew to Kathmandu from Everest on Saturday.

A surfing accident in 2014 left Plain with multiple injuries, but he recovered to continue mountain climbing.

Polish climber Janusz Kochanski held the previous record for climbing the seven peaks, doing it in 126 days last year.