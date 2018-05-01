  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan President learns balloon art at Institute for the Blind 

President Tsai crowns her retired guide dogs with balloon art 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/19 16:57

President Tsai crowns her retired guide dogs with balloon art. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her three retired guide dogs received a warm welcome from members of the Taiwan Institute for the Blind this morning, May 19.

Tsai's dogs Maru, Bunny, and Bella, nicknamed "the three treasures of the official residence" (官邸三寶), are alumnae of the Huikuang Guide Dog Training School located at the institute, and they were happily welcomed back by the balloon modeling class, reported CNA. 


(CNA image) 

Tsai was accompanied by former Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and the institute's balloon class in making balloon crowns to adorn the dogs. The celebration also featured live harmonica music and a dance performance from the institute members.


(CNA image)  

Tsai remarked that her three dogs are energetic yet still very disciplined. She trusts that her home is a good place for the former guide dogs to relax and run around as much as they want. 


(CNA image) 

The president then commended the institute for over 60 years of successful operations and providing excellent resources and environment for the blind community. 

 

 

 
President Tsai Ing-wen
balloons
dogs
guide dogs
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's White Wood House Bakery to close within a week
2018/05/18 16:19
New Southbound Policy nation dignitaries tour Taiwan agricultural institute
2018/05/18 14:49
Taiwan paratrooper regains consciousness after free falling 1,300 feet 
2018/05/18 12:04
Coca Cola Atlanta HQ hosts Taiwanese Culture Day 
2018/05/18 11:56
Central Taiwan university adds gender-neutral restrooms
2018/05/18 09:47