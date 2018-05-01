Taiwan President learns balloon art at Institute for the Blind 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her three retired guide dogs received a warm welcome from members of the Taiwan Institute for the Blind this morning, May 19.

Tsai's dogs Maru, Bunny, and Bella, nicknamed "the three treasures of the official residence" (官邸三寶), are alumnae of the Huikuang Guide Dog Training School located at the institute, and they were happily welcomed back by the balloon modeling class, reported CNA.



(CNA image)

Tsai was accompanied by former Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and the institute's balloon class in making balloon crowns to adorn the dogs. The celebration also featured live harmonica music and a dance performance from the institute members.



(CNA image)

Tsai remarked that her three dogs are energetic yet still very disciplined. She trusts that her home is a good place for the former guide dogs to relax and run around as much as they want.



(CNA image)

The president then commended the institute for over 60 years of successful operations and providing excellent resources and environment for the blind community.