Number of Taiwanese visitors to Japan hits high in April

TAIPEI (CNA) - The number of Taiwanese visitors to Japan hit a monthly record high in April due to a prolonged holiday for the Tomb Sweeping Festival that month, according to statistics compiled by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

The data showed about 470,000 Taiwanese nationals visited Japan in April, up 56,652, or 13.7 percent from a year earlier.

The JNTO said Taiwan had five days off for the Tomb Sweeping Festival this year, compared with only four seen in 2017 for the same occasion, which encouraged many Taiwanese to travel overseas, with Japan remaining one of the most popular destinations for Taiwanese tourists.

In addition, the JNTO said, international airlines were keen to provide more flights to carry Taiwanese visitors to Japan, and there was also an increase in cruise ships docking in Taiwan's ports before heading to Japanese cities, which boosted Taiwanese people's interest in visiting Japan.

Moreover, the cheery blossom season in Japan that month also attracted many foreign visitors.

In the first four months of this year, the number of Taiwanese visitors to Japan reached 1.61 million, up 161,752, or 11.2 percent, from a year earlier, the JNTO data showed.

In April, the growth of Taiwanese visitors to Japan was the third highest of any source market, only trailing visitors from China and South Korea, the JNTO said.

In the month, the number of Chinese visitors to Japan hit 683,400, up 29.2 percent from a year earlier, while a total of 638,500 South Korean tourists visited Japan, up 15.1 percent from a year earlier, the JNTO added.

In April, a total of 2.9 million foreign tourists visited Japan, up 12.5 percent year on year, the highest monthly increase for Japan, the JNTO's data showed.

In the first four months of this year, the number of foreign visitors to Japan rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 10.52 million, the JNTO data indicated. (By Huang Ming-hsi and Frances Huang)