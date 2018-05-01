Taiwan continues cooperation with Centre Pompidou despite Chinese meddling

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s National and Culture Arts Foundation (國家文化藝術基金會) was continuing to cooperate with France’s Centre Pompidou arts center despite meddling from China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday.

The statement followed reports that the prominent Parisian cultural center had canceled a personnel exchange program with the Taiwanese foundation following politically motivated interference by China.

The Centre Pompidou said the “Cosmopolis” project had to be stopped due to “external strategic considerations,” the Apple Daily reported.

However, MOFA told the Central News Agency that the program would go ahead, though there had been slight modifications on the part of the foundation.

Chinese pressure on Taiwan has been visible in several areas recently, with Beijing indirectly forcing Taiwanese representative offices overseas to change their names, or airlines, hotels and other companies to stop referring to Taiwan as a separate country on their websites.

w0');