Martinez drives in five as Cardinals rout Phillies 12-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Martinez drove in five runs and had four hits to help the St. Louis Cardinals rout the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Friday night.

Francisco Pena homered and also had a single and double for the Cardinals in a game delayed by rain for 1:35.

The Cardinals set a season high with 15 hits, but got none off Phillies shortstop Pedro Florimon, who threw a perfect eighth inning in his second pitching appearance of the season. Florimon then hit his second home run of the season to cap off his night in the ninth.

Michael Wacha (5-1) gave up two runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked two to earn his 50th career win.

Jake Arrieta (3-2) lasted three innings in his shortest outing of the season. He allowed four runs on five hits with two walks.

Martinez's four hits matched his career high set on April 12 at Cincinnati.

Pena had his second consecutive three hit game including his first home run of the season. He is hitting .360 since Yadier Molina was placed on the disabled list May 6.

Odubel Herrera extended his streak of reaching base to 44 consecutive games with a two-run single off Wacha in the fifth inning.

Home plate umpire David Rackley departed the game prior to the eighth inning. Second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt replaced him.

TRAINER'S TABLE:

Phillies: C Jorge Alfaro departed the game in the middle of the fifth inning with right knee soreness.

Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured fifth metacarpal on his left hand. DeJong injured the hand after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Thursday night's game. The team also placed RHP Matt Bowman on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on his right index and middle fingers. The club recalled INF Yairo Muñoz and OF Tyler O'Neill from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT:

Philadelphia RHP Zach Eflin (1-0, 0.71 ERA) will face St. Louis RHP John Gant (1-1, 4.15 ERA) in the third game of a four game series Saturday.

