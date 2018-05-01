Taiwan StarLux Airlines founding chairman hits scooter with BMW

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The founding chairman of StarLux Airlines (星宇航空), Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), hit a scooter with his wife’s BMW Saturday morning, according to media reports.

Last May 8, the former chairman of EVA Airways presented more details about StarLux, his own high-end airline which should start flying in 2020, with Japan and the United States as its prime destinations.

At around 11 a.m. Saturday on Civic Boulevard in Taipei City, a witness saw a BMW 2 Active Tourer hitting a scooter, according to the Chinese-language Apple Daily.

The motorcycle and its rider flew onto the nearby sidewalk, but the man was not seriously injured and only sustained some slight bruising, the media reported.

Police rushed to the scene to question both men and to check whether any of them had alcohol in their blood, but neither of them had.

Chang told reporters he had first been driving his wife’s car to take their child to classes, and was on his way in the direction of Taipei Rail Station when the motorcycle had sudden emerged from one side.