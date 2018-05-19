|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|41
|159
|47
|59
|.371
|MMachado Bal
|44
|170
|26
|59
|.347
|JMartinez Bos
|43
|168
|29
|58
|.345
|Simmons LAA
|42
|155
|26
|53
|.342
|Brantley Cle
|33
|134
|19
|45
|.336
|Lowrie Oak
|44
|177
|19
|58
|.328
|Castellanos Det
|41
|161
|22
|51
|.317
|Segura Sea
|43
|183
|30
|57
|.311
|DGordon Sea
|43
|175
|24
|54
|.309
|Altuve Hou
|46
|185
|23
|57
|.308
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; 5 tied at 30.
|Pitching
Morton, Houston, 6-0; Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 3 tied at 5-3.