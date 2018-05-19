  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/19 13:21
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 41 159 47 59 .371
MMachado Bal 44 170 26 59 .347
JMartinez Bos 43 168 29 58 .345
Simmons LAA 42 155 26 53 .342
Brantley Cle 33 134 19 45 .336
Lowrie Oak 44 177 19 58 .328
Castellanos Det 41 161 22 51 .317
Segura Sea 43 183 30 57 .311
DGordon Sea 43 175 24 54 .309
Altuve Hou 46 185 23 57 .308
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; 5 tied at 30.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 6-0; Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 3 tied at 5-3.