BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 41 159 47 59 .371 MMachado Bal 44 170 26 59 .347 JMartinez Bos 43 168 29 58 .345 Simmons LAA 42 155 26 53 .342 Brantley Cle 33 134 19 45 .336 Lowrie Oak 44 177 19 58 .328 Castellanos Det 41 161 22 51 .317 Segura Sea 43 183 30 57 .311 DGordon Sea 43 175 24 54 .309 Altuve Hou 46 185 23 57 .308 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34; Gregorius, New York, 31; 5 tied at 30.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 6-0; Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; 3 tied at 5-3.