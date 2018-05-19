|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Philadelphia
|25
|17
|.595
|½
|Washington
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|New York
|21
|19
|.525
|3½
|Miami
|17
|27
|.386
|9½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Pittsburgh
|26
|18
|.591
|½
|St. Louis
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|Chicago
|23
|18
|.561
|2
|Cincinnati
|15
|30
|.333
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Colorado
|25
|20
|.556
|½
|San Francisco
|22
|24
|.478
|4
|Los Angeles
|17
|26
|.395
|7½
|San Diego
|18
|28
|.391
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3, 12 innings
|Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, ppd.
San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1
Miami 2, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 12, Philadelphia 4
Colorado 6, San Francisco 1
|Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1) at Washington (Roark 2-3), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Gant 1-1), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 4-5) at San Francisco (Stratton 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3) at Cincinnati (Romano 2-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Urena 0-6) at Atlanta (Newcomb 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at Minnesota (Romero 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-2) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.