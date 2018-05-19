  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/19 13:24
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 26 17 .605
Philadelphia 25 17 .595 ½
Washington 24 18 .571
New York 21 19 .525
Miami 17 27 .386
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 18 .600
Pittsburgh 26 18 .591 ½
St. Louis 24 18 .571
Chicago 23 18 .561 2
Cincinnati 15 30 .333 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 25 19 .568
Colorado 25 20 .556 ½
San Francisco 22 24 .478 4
Los Angeles 17 26 .395
San Diego 18 28 .391 8

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3, 12 innings

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, ppd.

San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 12, Philadelphia 4

Colorado 6, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1) at Washington (Roark 2-3), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Gant 1-1), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-5) at San Francisco (Stratton 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3) at Cincinnati (Romano 2-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Urena 0-6) at Atlanta (Newcomb 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at Minnesota (Romero 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-2) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.