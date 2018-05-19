  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/19 13:17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 001 000 200—3 9 0
Toronto 000 010 000—1 6 0

Bre.Anderson, Lucas (2), Coulombe (5), Hatcher (7), Petit (8), Treinen (8) and Phegley; Estrada, Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Coulombe 1-1. L_Estrada 2-4. Sv_Treinen (9). HRs_Oakland, Fowler (1).

___

Baltimore 100 400 101—7 10 1
Boston 001 020 010—4 13 1

Cobb, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (8) and Susac; Pomeranz, Wright (5), Hembree (9) and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Cobb 1-5. L_Pomeranz 1-2. Sv_Brach (6). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (4). Boston, Betts (14).

___

Cleveland 000 000 100—1 8 0
Houston 001 000 21x—4 10 0

Clevinger, Ramirez (7), T.Olson (8), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Morton, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi, B.McCann. W_Morton 6-0. L_Clevinger 3-1. Sv_Giles (7). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (10). Houston, Springer (9).

___

New York 000 002 000—2 8 1
Kansas City 102 010 10x—5 6 0

Sabathia, Shreve (6), Robertson (7), Holder (8) and Sanchez; Junis, Hill (6), McCarthy (7), Keller (8), Herrera (9) and Perez. W_Junis 5-3. L_Sabathia 2-1. Sv_Herrera (9). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (6).

___

Texas 315 000 003—12 10 1
Chicago 210 200 000— 5 9 1

Moore, Chavez (4), Claudio (7), Barnette (9) and Chirinos; C.Fulmer, Volstad (3), Bummer (7), Soria (9) and Castillo. W_Chavez 2-0. L_C.Fulmer 2-4. HRs_Texas, Choo (6).

___

Detroit 300 010 000—4 7 0
Seattle 000 000 50x—5 5 2

M.Fulmer, Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), Saupold (7), Coleman (8) and J.McCann; Hernandez, Altavilla (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Altavilla 3-2. L_Farmer 0-2. Sv_Diaz (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Milwaukee 013 100 111—8 15 1
Minnesota 000 001 020—3 8 0

Suter, Jeffress (6), Logan (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; Gibson, Hildenberger (6), Magill (8), Hughes (9) and B.Wilson. W_Suter 3-3. L_Gibson 1-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Choi (1), Aguilar 2 (5). Minnesota, Kepler (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 000 001 000—1 6 1
New York 200 010 00x—3 6 0

Godley, Chafin (7), Salas (8) and Avila; deGrom, Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 4-0. L_Godley 4-3. Sv_Familia (12).

___

Miami 000 002 000—2 6 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 4 0

Straily, Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Wisler, Gohara (6), Moylan (8), S.Freeman (9) and Flowers. W_Straily 2-0. L_Wisler 1-1. Sv_Ziegler (8).

___

San Diego 000 201 000—3 6 0
Pittsburgh 101 000 000—2 8 1

Ross, Yates (7), Stammen (8), Hand (8) and Lopez; Nova, Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Ross 3-3. L_Nova 2-4. Sv_Hand (13).

___

Chicago 301 020 011—8 15 0
Cincinnati 000 010 000—1 2 1

Lester, J.Wilson (7), Hancock (8), Montgomery (9) and Contreras; Bailey, Stephens (5), Brice (9) and Barnhart. W_Lester 4-1. L_Bailey 1-6. HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall (9).