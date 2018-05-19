Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|001
|000
|200—3
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
Bre.Anderson, Lucas (2), Coulombe (5), Hatcher (7), Petit (8), Treinen (8) and Phegley; Estrada, Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Coulombe 1-1. L_Estrada 2-4. Sv_Treinen (9). HRs_Oakland, Fowler (1).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|400
|101—7
|10
|1
|Boston
|001
|020
|010—4
|13
|1
Cobb, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (8) and Susac; Pomeranz, Wright (5), Hembree (9) and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Cobb 1-5. L_Pomeranz 1-2. Sv_Brach (6). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (4). Boston, Betts (14).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|21x—4
|10
|0
Clevinger, Ramirez (7), T.Olson (8), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Morton, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi, B.McCann. W_Morton 6-0. L_Clevinger 3-1. Sv_Giles (7). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (10). Houston, Springer (9).
___
|New York
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|102
|010
|10x—5
|6
|0
Sabathia, Shreve (6), Robertson (7), Holder (8) and Sanchez; Junis, Hill (6), McCarthy (7), Keller (8), Herrera (9) and Perez. W_Junis 5-3. L_Sabathia 2-1. Sv_Herrera (9). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (6).
___
|Texas
|315
|000
|003—12
|10
|1
|Chicago
|210
|200
|000—
|5
|9
|1
Moore, Chavez (4), Claudio (7), Barnette (9) and Chirinos; C.Fulmer, Volstad (3), Bummer (7), Soria (9) and Castillo. W_Chavez 2-0. L_C.Fulmer 2-4. HRs_Texas, Choo (6).
___
|Detroit
|300
|010
|000—4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|50x—5
|5
|2
M.Fulmer, Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), Saupold (7), Coleman (8) and J.McCann; Hernandez, Altavilla (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Altavilla 3-2. L_Farmer 0-2. Sv_Diaz (15).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|013
|100
|111—8
|15
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|020—3
|8
|0
Suter, Jeffress (6), Logan (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; Gibson, Hildenberger (6), Magill (8), Hughes (9) and B.Wilson. W_Suter 3-3. L_Gibson 1-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Choi (1), Aguilar 2 (5). Minnesota, Kepler (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|1
|New York
|200
|010
|00x—3
|6
|0
Godley, Chafin (7), Salas (8) and Avila; deGrom, Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 4-0. L_Godley 4-3. Sv_Familia (12).
___
|Miami
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Straily, Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Wisler, Gohara (6), Moylan (8), S.Freeman (9) and Flowers. W_Straily 2-0. L_Wisler 1-1. Sv_Ziegler (8).
___
|San Diego
|000
|201
|000—3
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000—2
|8
|1
Ross, Yates (7), Stammen (8), Hand (8) and Lopez; Nova, Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Ross 3-3. L_Nova 2-4. Sv_Hand (13).
___
|Chicago
|301
|020
|011—8
|15
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|1
Lester, J.Wilson (7), Hancock (8), Montgomery (9) and Contreras; Bailey, Stephens (5), Brice (9) and Barnhart. W_Lester 4-1. L_Bailey 1-6. HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall (9).