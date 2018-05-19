Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in S
A man hugs a woman outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, T
A woman prays in the grass outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, Ma
This undated photo from Facebook shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials have taken into custody and identified as the suspect in th
Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. ( S
Santa Fe High School freshman Caitlyn Girouard, center, hugs her friend outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a s
Police officers in tactical gear move through the scene at Santa Fe High School after a shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. (Kevin M
A woman reacts while making a phone call outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High
A Pearland Police armored vehicle stands ready in front of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, in response to a shooting on Friday morning, May 1
People wait to give blood after news of the shooting at Santa Fe High School at Jennie Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Gal
Nicole Auzston, right, and son Branden, 17, a junior who was at the school when the shooting took place, react outside the unification center at the A
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a 17-year-old admitted he went on a shooting rampage at a Southeast Texas high school that left 10 dead, most of them students.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez) told investigators that when he opened fire at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning, "he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told."
Authorities have not offered any motive. Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail.
Sophomore Zachary Muehe told The New York Times that Pagourtzis entered his art classroom armed with a shotgun and was wearing a trench coat and a shirt emblazoned with the slogan "Born to Kill."
The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.