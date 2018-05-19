  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/19 12:22
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Connecticut 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½
Dallas 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday's Games

Phoenix 86, Dallas 78

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at Washington, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled