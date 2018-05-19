BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Friday's Games
Phoenix 86, Dallas 78
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 1 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Indiana at Washington, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled