Indian cricket stars visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Indian cricketers visited Taiwan on May 18 to try out Taiwan virtual reality (VR) games.

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav attracted a large crowd to watch and cheer them on as they played a Taiwan-made cricket VR game Friday evening, according to CNA. The men are on the Mumbai Indians cricket team together.

Hardik Pandya said he's very happy to be invited to participate in such an event because he always strives to perform his best while playing cricket, both on the field and on the screen.The athletes expressed that they each enjoy playing video games on their down time to relax and alleviate stress and hope to one day own a VR game like the one they tested out.



(CNA image)

The three also tested out three massage chairs which they endlessly praised, stating that massages are the best way to ease sore muscles.

Previously the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held several special exhibitions in India to promote Taiwan products, including special exhibitions on cloud communications, smart city, internet of things, and smart healthcare devices.



(CNA image)