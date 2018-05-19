Smith's third-period goal lifts Vegas to 3-2 win over Jets

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith celebrates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey We
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, back, celebrates his goal with Luca Sbisa during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith scores past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hocke
Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault, Jack Roslovic and Bryan Little, from left, celebrate after defenseman Tyler Myers's goal against the Vegas Golden Kn
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, blocks a shot by Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) as center Cody Eakin watches durin
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western C
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 4
Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine, bottom, scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of Game 4 of the
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith scored on a breakaway late in the third period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the Western Conference final Friday night.
Vegas, a 500-to-1 long shot to win the title when the season started, can advance to the Stanley Cup final when the series resumes Sunday in Winnipeg.
William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek also scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury, ninth all-time for postseason wins, made 36 saves to earn his 73rd career playoff victory.
With the game tied at 2, Smith raced down the left side of the rink and beat Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck above his blocker to put the Golden Knights ahead with 6:58 left in the game.
Hellebuyck made 27 saves, but lost for the third consecutive game. Patrik Laine and Tyler Myers scored for Winnipeg, which is on the brink of elimination.
