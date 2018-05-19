Straily throws 7 scoreless, Marlins beat Braves 2-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Straily pitched seven scoreless innings, J.T. Realmuto had an RBI triple and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Friday night.

Straily (2-0) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out six to shut down the NL's top-scoring offense. He also beat Atlanta in his previous start a week prior.

Miami got both its runs in the sixth. Martin Prado singled and scored on Realmuto's triple, and Starlin Castro chased Matt Wisler (1-1) with a double.

The Braves, who began the game with the NL's best record, lost for the third time in 10 games. They were shut out for the second time this season and the first since Washington's Max Scherzer blanked them on April 9.

Wisler, making a spot start after getting recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett when Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs was rained out, gave up two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Straily's best work came in the fourth. Freddie Freeman walked and advanced to third on Nick Markakis' double. Straily intentionally walked Ender Inciarte to load the bases, and then escaped the jam by striking out Jose Bautista and getting Johan Camargo to fly out.

In seven previous career starts against Atlanta, Straily had pitched into the seventh just once.

Kyle Barraclough worked the eighth and Brad Ziegler induced a double-play grounder from Tyler Flowers to retire the side in the ninth and earn his eighth save in eight chances. The Braves came in having scored an NL-best 76 runs in the seventh inning or later.

Markakis had three hits to improve his average to .343. The Braves' only other hit was a single in the second by Johan Camargo, who was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper has been cleared to take dry swings with a fungo bat and to begin long toss. Cooper is on the 60-day disabled list with a right wrist contusion. ... RHP Brett Graves, out since March with an oblique strain, pitched three innings Thursday at Single-A Jupiter and will have a bullpen session on Sunday. ... RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, will pitch Monday in Jupiter.

Braves: SS Dansby Swanson will likely return to the lineup on Saturday. The No. 1 overall draft pick of 2015 has been on the DL and missed 13 games since May 4 with left wrist inflammation. He went 2 for 4 in a rehab appearance Thursday at Single-A Rome. The team decided to give him an extra day of rest instead of putting him in Friday's lineup.

BULLPEN DEPTH

The Marlins recalled LHPs Adam Conley and Dillon Peters to pitch out of the bullpen a day after designating RHP Junichi Tazawa for assignment and optioning RHP Tyler Cloyd to Triple-A New Orleans. Conley and Peters have spent most of their careers as starters, but manager Don Mattingly said the organization wants to keep as many fresh arms as possible. "The number of guys we have that we're going to control innings — you'll probably see a little bit of a revolving door through the course of the season," Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (0-6, 4.38 ERA) will make his ninth career start and 12th appearance against Atlanta. He's 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA when facing the Braves.

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (4-1, 2.51 ERA) has pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings as he attempts to win a second straight start against Miami. In three career starts in the series, Newcomb is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA.

