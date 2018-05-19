  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/19 10:24
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 40 154 46 56 .364
JMartinez Bos 42 163 29 56 .344
Simmons LAA 42 155 26 53 .342
MMachado Bal 43 165 26 56 .339
Brantley Cle 32 130 19 44 .338
Lowrie Oak 44 177 19 58 .328
Castellanos Det 40 157 21 50 .318
Lindor Cle 42 175 36 55 .314
DGordon Sea 42 172 24 54 .314
Soler KC 38 137 20 43 .314
Home Runs

MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 40; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 33; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Happ, Toronto, 5-3; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3.