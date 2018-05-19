BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 40 154 46 56 .364 JMartinez Bos 42 163 29 56 .344 Simmons LAA 42 155 26 53 .342 MMachado Bal 43 165 26 56 .339 Brantley Cle 32 130 19 44 .338 Lowrie Oak 44 177 19 58 .328 Castellanos Det 40 157 21 50 .318 Lindor Cle 42 175 36 55 .314 DGordon Sea 42 172 24 54 .314 Soler KC 38 137 20 43 .314 Home Runs

MMachado, Baltimore, 14; Gallo, Texas, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 40; KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 33; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Happ, Toronto, 5-3; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3.