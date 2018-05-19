Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|001
|000
|200—3
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
Bre.Anderson, Lucas (2), Coulombe (5), Hatcher (7), Petit (8), Treinen (8) and Phegley; Estrada, Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Coulombe 1-1. L_Estrada 2-4. Sv_Treinen (9). HRs_Oakland, Fowler (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|1
|New York
|200
|010
|00x—3
|6
|0
Godley, Chafin (7), Salas (8) and Avila; deGrom, Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 4-0. L_Godley 4-3. Sv_Familia (12).
___
|Miami
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Straily, Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Wisler, Gohara (6), Moylan (8), S.Freeman (9) and Flowers. W_Straily 2-0. L_Wisler 1-1. Sv_Ziegler (8).
___
|San Diego
|000
|201
|000—3
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000—2
|8
|1
Ross, Yates (7), Stammen (8), Hand (8) and Lopez; Nova, Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Ross 3-3. L_Nova 2-4. Sv_Hand (13).