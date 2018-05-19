  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/19 10:30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 001 000 200—3 9 0
Toronto 000 010 000—1 6 0

Bre.Anderson, Lucas (2), Coulombe (5), Hatcher (7), Petit (8), Treinen (8) and Phegley; Estrada, Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Coulombe 1-1. L_Estrada 2-4. Sv_Treinen (9). HRs_Oakland, Fowler (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 000 001 000—1 6 1
New York 200 010 00x—3 6 0

Godley, Chafin (7), Salas (8) and Avila; deGrom, Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 4-0. L_Godley 4-3. Sv_Familia (12).

___

Miami 000 002 000—2 6 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 4 0

Straily, Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Wisler, Gohara (6), Moylan (8), S.Freeman (9) and Flowers. W_Straily 2-0. L_Wisler 1-1. Sv_Ziegler (8).

___

San Diego 000 201 000—3 6 0
Pittsburgh 101 000 000—2 8 1

Ross, Yates (7), Stammen (8), Hand (8) and Lopez; Nova, Crick (7), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz. W_Ross 3-3. L_Nova 2-4. Sv_Hand (13).