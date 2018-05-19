BC-BBN--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press NATIONAL LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. OHerrera Phi 40 147 23 53 .361 Markakis Atl 42 168 30 56 .333 Gennett Cin 42 159 21 52 .327 FFreeman Atl 42 157 30 51 .325 Arenado Col 39 144 22 46 .319 Kemp LAD 41 129 13 41 .318 Dickerson Pit 39 152 22 48 .316 Cabrera NYM 39 154 24 48 .312 SMarte Pit 41 159 30 49 .308 Belt SF 41 151 25 46 .305 Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Franco, Philadelphia, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; deGrom, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.