|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|40
|147
|23
|53
|.361
|Markakis Atl
|42
|168
|30
|56
|.333
|Gennett Cin
|42
|159
|21
|52
|.327
|FFreeman Atl
|42
|157
|30
|51
|.325
|Arenado Col
|39
|144
|22
|46
|.319
|Kemp LAD
|41
|129
|13
|41
|.318
|Dickerson Pit
|39
|152
|22
|48
|.316
|Cabrera NYM
|39
|154
|24
|48
|.312
|SMarte Pit
|41
|159
|30
|49
|.308
|Belt SF
|41
|151
|25
|46
|.305
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; TShaw, Milwaukee, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; FFreeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Franco, Philadelphia, 29; 3 tied at 28.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; deGrom, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.