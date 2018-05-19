  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/19 10:19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 001 000 200—3 9 0
Toronto 000 010 000—1 6 0

Anderson, Lucas (2), Coulombe (5), Hatcher (7), Petit (8), Treinen (8) and Phegley; Estrada, Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9) and Maile. W_Coulombe 1-1. L_Estrada 2-4. Sv_Treinen (9). HRs_Oakland, Fowler (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 000 001 000—1 6 1
New York 200 010 00x—3 6 0

Godley, Chafin (7), Salas (8) and Avila; deGrom, Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_deGrom 4-0. L_Godley 4-3. Sv_Familia (12).