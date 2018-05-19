UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team and Howe Avenue Elementary School Prepare for the Amgen Tour of California to Encourage Healthy, Active Lifestyles

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018--UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclists teamed up with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Activity League and the Sheriff’s Bike Unit to donate new bike helmets and provide bike safety demonstrations to third-grade students from Howe Avenue Elementary to encourage healthy, active lifestyles.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Steve Nelson (left) joins Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Joe Gordon (center) and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team member Luke Keough (right) to give third-grade students at Howe Avenue Elementary School new helmets and discuss bike safety and healthy lifestyles during a National Bicycle Safety Month event in Sacramento ahead of the final stage of the Amgen Tour of California (Photo: Shannon Rosan).

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team member Luke Keough discussed nutrition, the benefits of exercise and bike safety with the students, while encouraging them to attend and cheer on the pro-cyclists during the grand finale of the Amgen Tour of California on Saturday, May 19, in front of the Capitol Building in downtown Sacramento.

Members of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Bike Unit, UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound and the pro-cyclists also helped each student choose their helmets, led healthy stretches and provided bicycle safety demonstrations. Each student had the opportunity to personalize their own helmets with colorful stickers and decals to encourage them to wear their helmets when cycling.

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Activities League SAL bridges the gap between law enforcement, kids, and the community through sports and instructive activities, and by establishing mentoring relationships.

