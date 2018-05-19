Diamondbacks active 3B Jake Lamb from disabled list

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Lamb has been reinstated from the disabled list by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who hope the return of their All-Star third baseman will boost a struggling lineup.

The move comes just a few days after the NL West leaders lost center fielder A.J. Pollock for the next four to eight weeks because of a broken left thumb. Pollock was hitting .293 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs, pacing the team in all three categories.

Lamb was set to bat third Friday night against the New York Mets, between Steven Souza Jr. and slumping slugger Paul Goldschmidt. The 27-year-old had been sidelined since April 3 with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.

To make room on the roster, Arizona optioned infielder Christian Walker to Triple-A Reno. In addition, right-hander Braden Shipley (right elbow inflammation) was activated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Reno.

