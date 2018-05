Giro d'Italia Results

Friday At Imola, Italy 13th Stage

A 111.8-mile, mostly-flat ride from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia, with one categorized climb near the finish

1.Elia Viviani, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, 3:56:25.

2. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

3. Danny van Poppel, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

4. Sacha Modolo, Italy, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

5. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.

6. Jean-Pierre Drucker, Luxembourg, BMC Racing, same time.

7. Manuel Belletti, Italy, Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec, same time.

8. Clement Venturini, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

9. Baptiste Planckaert, Belgium, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

10. Jens Debusschere, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

Also

29. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.

65. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.

100. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

106. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

155. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:10.

Overall Standings (After 13 of 21 stages)

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 55:54:20.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :47.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:04.

4. Domenico Pozzovivo, Itlay, Bahrain-Merida, 1:18.

5. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 1:56.

6. George Bennett, New Zealand, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:09.

7. Rohan Dennis, Australia, BMC Racing, 2:36.

8. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 2:54.

9. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:55.

10. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 3:10.

Also

12. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 3:20.

39. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 36:37.

46. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 45:20.

55. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 52:13.

66. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:07:53.